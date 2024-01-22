Add Fried Shallots To Eggs For A Crispy, Savory Upgrade
Eggs are a simple dish, yet they can be cooked in a plethora of ways and eaten with many things. Scrambled eggs with ricotta have a light creaminess, while a TikTok hack that cooks eggs in pesto brightens the dish. The many breads, meats, and veggies that can be paired with eggs are a testament to their versatility. The simplest place to begin personalizing this dish is the toppings. The next time you whip up some eggs, consider sprinkling some fried shallots on top for a savory upgrade.
Tossing a topping or garnish over eggs is one of the easiest ways to inject both texture and flavor. Take, for example, crispy chili oil: this jarred condiment packs a light punch and a satisfying crisp. If you want to take your topping one step further, consider frying up fresh shallots for an oniony taste and a delicate crunch. Shallots are less punchy than onions and their hint of sweetness makes them a perfect addition to just about any egg dish.
Fried shallots are all your eggs need
If you have a shallot in the kitchen, slicing it up and cooking it in the pan with eggs is an easy route to introduce more flavor. However, when an egg dish needs textural variation, shallots that are deep-fried to a brown crisp become a much-appreciated garnish. Take, for example, slow cooker scrambled eggs. A fluffy recipe like this — boosted in richness and flavor with butter and cheese — is one-dimensional in texture. Fried shallots have ideal crispiness, and when sprinkled over the top of scrambled eggs they elevate the breakfast meal to excellence.
However, it is not only their texture that is of importance. Shallots have a softspoken butteriness to them that is unlocked when they are thinly sliced and fried in oil. They are exceedingly fragrant and have a sweet-and-salty flavor profile that enhances eggs. This depth of flavor elevates an avocado and fried egg toast or makes a simple egg sandwich even more mouthwatering. An egg dish with a sprinkle of fried shallots instantly becomes a meal worthy of weekend brunch.