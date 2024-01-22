Add Fried Shallots To Eggs For A Crispy, Savory Upgrade

Eggs are a simple dish, yet they can be cooked in a plethora of ways and eaten with many things. Scrambled eggs with ricotta have a light creaminess, while a TikTok hack that cooks eggs in pesto brightens the dish. The many breads, meats, and veggies that can be paired with eggs are a testament to their versatility. The simplest place to begin personalizing this dish is the toppings. The next time you whip up some eggs, consider sprinkling some fried shallots on top for a savory upgrade.

Tossing a topping or garnish over eggs is one of the easiest ways to inject both texture and flavor. Take, for example, crispy chili oil: this jarred condiment packs a light punch and a satisfying crisp. If you want to take your topping one step further, consider frying up fresh shallots for an oniony taste and a delicate crunch. Shallots are less punchy than onions and their hint of sweetness makes them a perfect addition to just about any egg dish.