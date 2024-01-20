The NYC Bar That Inspired How I Met Your Mother's MacLaren's Pub

There have been several shows throughout television history with iconic hangout spots. In "Friends," it was Central Perk. In "Seinfeld," it was Monk's Cafe. And in "How I Met Your Mother," it was MacLaren's Pub.

The beloved meeting place of Ted, Robin, Marshall, Barney, and Lily was the unofficial sixth member of the gang and became the location of many of the sitcom's most memorable moments. Fans can even make a few legen— wait for it — dary memories of their own the next time they're in New York City at the real-life bar that inspired MacLaren's, McGees Pub. Located on 55th street just three blocks from Times Square, the three-story Irish tavern was a frequent meeting spot for "HIMYM" creators Craig Thomas and Carter Bays during their days of writing for "The Late Show With David Letterman," and later served as the blueprint for MacLaren's while they were writing the show.

Unfortunately, there is no potentially vampiric bartender named Carl slinging drinks like in "How I Met Your Mother" (at least, we assume there isn't). However, the NYC hot spot is furnished with a massive mural similar to the one seen in the background in some scenes. Additionally, McGee's is furnished with red leather booths just like the ones the famous friend group sat in as they schemed and contemplated life in the city, where patrons can relax while enjoying "How I Met Your Mother"-themed food and drinks.