The State That Is Home To The Most Lazy Dog Restaurant Locations

For over twenty years, Lazy Dog Restaurant has catered to customers on two and four legs alike. The chain is known for its rustic ambiance, delicious and diverse food and drinks, and a welcoming and highly pet-friendly attitude, including a menu just for pups! While the restaurant has expanded, dog lovers are much more likely to find Lazy Dog in one state than any other, and that's California, home to just under 30 of the chain's more than 50 restaurants or planned locations.

This makes sense, as California is the nation's most populous state, and where Lazy Dog began in 2003 with a restaurant in Huntington Beach. California is one of just eight states where dog-loving diners can find the restaurant. Texas has the second most, with seven current locations and two more planned. Colorado comes in at third with five Lazy Dog locations, followed by Illinois with four current or expected Lazy Dogs. Georgia has three, while Florida, Nevada, and Virginia have two apiece.