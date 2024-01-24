German Vs Japanese Pancakes: What's The Difference?

There are some pancakes you'll want to eat every day as what's not to love about a fluffy canvass that has endless customization options? It wouldn't really be hyperbolic to say that the world thoroughly loves these doughy concoctions. Humans have been eating pancakes since around 600 BC. Throughout the centuries, the humble dish has been made in thousands of different ways. Each type has its own charm, but one thing is for sure; all varieties of pancakes are special in their own way.

Speaking of pancake variety, the German and Japanese versions have some of the most interesting takes on pancakes. Each one looks different than the familiar stack of flat cakes that Americans recognize and love. Although they are made with similar doughy foundations, German pancakes and Japanese pancakes are two distinct dishes with varying textures, cooking methods, and presentation.

A key difference between the two is how they look. German pancakes are large and thin with a puffy texture whereas Japanese pancakes are thick and fluffy, like old-fashioned American pancakes on steroids. Because their composition and preparation methods are so different, they don't taste the same, either.