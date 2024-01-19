The Hydration Mistake That Leads To A Tight Sourdough Crumb

While the pandemic sourdough-making craze may be in the past, many people still haven't moved on from lovingly nurturing their starters and making a fresh loaf every now and then. Even after dozens of loaves, though, you can still end up with one of the biggest sourdough pitfalls: a tight crumb. When making sourdough, you want plenty of large air pockets, which make for a wonderfully soft and cloud-like bread beneath the crumbly crust. A tight crumb, on the other hand, makes for a dense, chewy texture.

The culprit behind your tight-crumb sourdough might be the result of one sourdough mistake: improperly hydrating the dough before baking. Without enough water in the mix, air pockets won't form as the dough heats up during the baking process. Think of a pot of boiling water and its large bubbles versus a pan with just a bit of water in it — the water in the shallow pan will evaporate and dry out before it can achieve large bubbles, which you need in sourdough to make those delightful air holes. Use caution, though, as overly wet dough can make your bread too airy (yes, this is possible). This type of bread lacks that al dente, pleasantly chewy texture.