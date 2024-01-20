The Common Layering Mistake People Make With Apple Pie

Apple pie is one of those classic treats that makes a great party dessert or weeknight pick-me-up. When the time comes to make apple pie, there are countless recipes and methods for constructing the perfect bite, but if you want your pie to look like it came straight from the bakery, you'll want to craft a lattice crust. A lattice crust means the crust forms a woven pattern atop the pie. The basket weaves leave perfect little square openings that create vents, ensuring the fruit filling won't explode. The lattice crust also creates a rustic, inviting appearance that practically begs folks to dig in.

If you're intimidated by the notion of making homemade pie crust or creating a lattice, you're not alone. With a little guidance and confidence, you'll no doubt become a pro at crafting lattice crusts in no time. For Mashed recipe developer Laura Sampson's easy apple pie recipe, she suggests using premade pie crust from the grocery store's frozen or refrigerated aisle. Once you have your pie crust and are ready to construct the lattice, you need to make sure you layer the strips of dough properly. As Sampson describes in her recipe, you may end up with two adjacent, parallel strips underneath the same perpendicular strip, when in fact, one parallel strip should be over and the other should be under.