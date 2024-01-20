The Best Potatoes To Use In Copycat Panera Corn Chowder

Panera's Mexican-style street corn chowder may be pretty popular, but it's not something you're always going to find on the sandwich chain's menu. While you may be able to purchase a tub of the stuff in select grocery stores, you can also make it yourself using a copycat recipe such as this one from Mashed developer Kate Shungu. Not only is homemade chowder something you can have year-round but, as Shungu tells us, "I love being able to make a large quantity of soup for a much lower price than I can get at the grocery store or at the restaurant."

Shungu's Panera-esque copycat corn chowder is actually pretty easy to make as she starts with frozen corn – no need to husk, cook, and cut the kernels off the fresh kind or anything labor-intensive like that. You'll be using canned black beans, as well, but you will need a few fresh vegetables including bell and poblano peppers and a few potatoes. The kind Shungu uses here are russets, a variety that isn't best known for its use in soups. But these potatoes work in this recipe because they help to thicken the chowder. Not only do these potatoes, in combination with the other vegetables and seasonings, make for what Shungu calls "a really flavorful soup," but she notes that "the variety of textures is a nice bonus, too."