What Is XXXX Beer And What Does It Taste Like?

You may be familiar with Dos Equis, the Mexican beer that once had "The Most Interesting Man in the World" as its hype man, but did you know there's also a Cuatro Equis? Well, not by that name, as XXXX is brewed in Australia, not Mexico. It's not all that well known in the U.S., at least by anyone who isn't a big fan of fantasy author Sir Terry Pratchett (some believe that Fourecks, which is Discworld's "Last Continent," takes its name from the beer), but it's one of the biggest names in brewing in the land Down Under. Known for its bitter but slightly sweet flavor as well as smoothness, XXXX Gold was named the nation's third-best-selling beer in 2022. But here's a shocker for us non-Australians: Foster's didn't even crack the top 10.

Even though XXXX has a name that may seem somewhat suggestive, it has nothing to do with the adult entertainment industry but is instead an indication of quality or strength. It seems that in the 19th century, beer was rated in X's, much as we award star ratings to just about anything these days. While Castlemaine Brewery was first able to produce an XXX-rated beer (which sounds even more racy), it gained that additional X in 1893. Much like Pabst Blue Ribbon when it won its eponymous award at the Chicago World's Fair that same year, the company bigwigs celebrated the occasion by naming (or in the case of Pabst, re-naming) the brew after the honor.