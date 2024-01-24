Discontinued Cake Mix Flavors We're Not Getting Back

Just the look of this cake is enough to get you salivating, and the advert even states: "Looks like fun, tastes like a party." The pink lemonade angel mix not only looks and sounds incredible based on the description, but several factors suggest it would have tasted phenomenal as well. This vintage ad from 1961 is a vision of pastel colors, and you would be hard-pressed to find any cake flavor these days essences with the flavor of pink lemonade. But that's not all, and according to the print written on the ad, this cake mix had 14.4 egg whites infused right into the mix.

Not sure about you, but we had to do a second take on that one, and we're still questioning our judgments as to whether or not we read that right. Either way, there is surely no cake flavor on the market right now that professes to deliver this kind of unique flavor. While the original was a Pillsbury mix, Betty Crocker has found a way to attempt to recreate this mix's flavor through its own recipe. However, the reviews are split as to whether or not this pink lemonade-infused cake is worth your time. One user said the cake "looked and tasted great" but there was some disagreement on whether a white or yellow cake mix worked best for the pink coloring. Maybe we'll just have to go back to dreaming of this 1961 cake instead.