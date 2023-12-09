40 Tasty Bakes That Celebrate Chocolate Chips

All hail the humble chocolate chip, a hero of more dessert recipes than almost any other ingredient in the baking world! No matter what sort of rich and fancy creation these mighty morsels find themselves in, they're always modest enough to make appearances in the most unassuming of treats as well. Wherever you find them, you know there's a good time to be had; they're pieces of a greater chocolate block, after all, and every bit as enchanting in their adorably bite-sized form.

With so many possibilities for adding chocolate chips to your baking life, we've put together a selection of prime picks for recipes featuring this ever-popular confectionary delight. Some of these bakes put the chips front and center, while others combine them with a cocoa-rich batter for the ultimate in chocolatey enjoyment. Every selection is a reminder that you may have to take the bitter with the sweet, but as long as there's chocolate on the plate, life can always get a little more delicious.