Why You Probably Don't Need That Massive Dutch Oven

In many kitchens, cabinet space and counter space are at a premium, particularly if you're an avid home cook with lots of specialty cookware and countertop appliances. Amid that crunch for space, it's fair to wonder whether you need all the latest kitchen gadgets and gizmos. That even applies to some of the classics, like a Dutch oven, an item many cooks would swear is necessary. Luckily, if you're short on storage, you probably don't need a mammoth Dutch oven and you may not even need a Dutch oven at all.

If you've been eyeing Le Creuset's classic, round Dutch ovens and considering splurging on one, carefully consider the size first. The average Dutch oven holds between 5 and 6 quarts and about a quart of Dutch oven space is equivalent to a serving size. Thus, a 6-quart Dutch oven can make six servings of food. It's important to consider whether you really need to cook six servings of food regularly. While the average Dutch oven can fit a roast or chicken, how often do you prepare either? It's quite possible that a smaller Dutch oven is more suited to your needs and will still work wonderfully for cooking favorites like a no-knead bread recipe, soups, stews, or dishes like coq au vin that require chicken pieces rather than a whole chicken. Not only will a smaller Dutch oven better fit your needs but it will be easier to use and take up less valuable space.