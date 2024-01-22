Yes, Michelin Stars Are Awarded By The Tire Company

When someone says the word "Michelin," what do you think of? If you're a foodie, you may think of those Michelin star ratings that top-tier restaurants around the world are all striving to earn. If, on the other hand, you've recently had a flat tire or have had to deal with other car maintenance issues, your mind may instead turn to the tire company of the same name. You might even think of the Michelin Man, particularly if you're a big fan of the movie "Ghostbusters," in which the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, who so closely resembles the tire mascot, is heavily featured.

You may be surprised to learn, however, that Michelin restaurant stars actually come from that very same tire company — you could even consider them another Michelin mascot, albeit more highfalutin than an anthropomorphic pile of tires. In fact, there's also a gastronomic tie-in since Michelin's puffy, white bon vivant is named Bibendum, a Latin word meaning "to be drunk." How did this happen? It's all because of a travel pamphlet Michelin offered in its early days, inside of which you could find restaurant recommendations for any location your motoring heart desired.