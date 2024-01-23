The Viral 3-Foot Sandwich That Made A Detroit Lions Fan Internet Famous

You never know what will happen at a football game. From impressive plays to rowdy fan behavior, stadiums bear witness to all kinds of unexpected events. It's safe to say, however, that a viral 3-foot sandwich wasn't on anyone's game-day bingo cards. On Sunday, January 21, the Detroit Lions played the Tampa Bay Buds at Detroit's Ford Field — one of many NFL stadiums known for their food. One Detroit Lions fan and season ticket holder, John Robinson, enjoys Ford Field's sandwiches, in particular. Up in the stands, Robinson stole the spotlight by chomping away at a 3-foot-tall sandwich resting precariously on his lap, as reported by MLive.

You may be picturing a very long sub sandwich, which wouldn't be unheard of at a game, but instead, this sandwich was much more vertically oriented. Robinson's meal consisted of six sandwiches stacked on top of one another to create a whole new sandwich with some serious height. The spectacle certainly amused many fans and turned out to be one of the game's highlights. In particular, the sandwich caught the attention of X (formerly known as Twitter) user @TDesOrmeau, who opportunely took a photo of the comical occurrence and gave the internet a viral moment.