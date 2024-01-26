Frozen Empanadas Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

At first glance, it's easy to see why empanadas are popular with both foodies and casual consumers alike. Not only do they look divine when laid out on a plate and with a dipping sauce on the side, but these delightful pockets of culinary goodness have a near-universal appeal that's undeniable. Few palates, even of the pickiest sort, can resist the charm of this unique dish. Originating from the culinary traditions of Spain and Portugal, empanadas have evolved into a beloved finger food enjoyed by people in a wide array of cultures around the world. Though they are almost endlessly versatile, the true magic of empanadas lies in their simplicity — done right, they offer up the perfect blend of a crusty, flaky exterior and savory filling, from the classic beef to chicken, to cheese.

So next time you're cruising down the frozen section of your local grocery store, consider grabbing an empanada. But the truth is, not all frozen empanadas provide the same quality taste and texture. It's like macaroni and cheese, which is same idea, but can have wildly different execution. Whether you're a seasoned empanada enthusiast or a curious first-timer, you'll want to choose the one that gives you the best bang for your buck. Taste buds and availability will differ, but with the help of online customer reviews, we've put together a list of some popular frozen empanada brands and ranked them from worst to best. When you find the right ones for you, you'll know it. Time to dig in.