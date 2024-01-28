How Taco Bell Tortillas Made An Impact On Space Food

When you think of critical things like feeding America's astronauts as they orbit hundreds of miles above the Earth, you probably don't think of fast food — but maybe you should! You may be surprised to learn the role that Taco Bell played in developing a crucial piece of the space diet — the shelf-stable tortilla.

NASA attempted to develop its own long-lasting tortillas that could remain fresh for long missions after a Mexican scientist requested them for a flight in the 1980s. Unfortunately, after months in space, they turned bitter and unpleasant, sending government food scientists back to the drawing board.

That's where the experience of one of the world's biggest taco chains came in. Taco Bell developed its own variety of shelf-stable tortillas in the 1990s, which NASA discovered could last up to a year without developing unpleasant flavors. That makes them ideal for even the longest missions, and they've become the go-to tortilla for the space program ever since.