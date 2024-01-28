The Aging Trick That Makes Peeling A Breeze When Making Egg Salad

Egg salad might well be everybody's least-favorite week-after-Easter sandwich filling since you can get pretty sick of the stuff when you've got dozens of hard-boiled eggs to use up, but at any other time of year, it makes for a budget-friendly alternative to meatier sandwich fillings and can be a nice change of pace from peanut butter. While making the salad itself couldn't be any easier — it entails mashing up boiled eggs with mayonnaise and a few flavorings — peeling the eggs could turn into a tedious chore if you have to chip the shells off piece by piece.

Mashed developer Laura Sampson, who shares with us her recipe for a simple, basic egg salad, has a tip that may help if the eggs you're using come from backyard chickens (as hers do) or if you've purchased them fresh from a farm stand. "If we're using fresh eggs," she tells us, "I like to let them age a week or two since really fresh eggs don't peel easily." Of course, if you're sourcing your eggs from the supermarket, there's probably no need to worry about that since with all of the time it takes for them to move through the supply chain, they may already be up to two months old by the time you buy them.