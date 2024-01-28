Secrets Of Wasabi You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you're a sushi fan, you're no doubt familiar with wasabi, the bright green paste that accompanies most orders in a picturesque little blob alongside the equally pretty pink pickled ginger. But wasabi hides quite a few secrets — not the least a pungency so intense it has knocked the socks off of many a child subjected to taste tests on the internet.

Its heat is just the beginning of what wasabi offers to curious diners. Did you know, for example, that wasabi is a rhizome — similar to ginger — whose scientific name is Wasabia japonica, and that the part you eat is actually the root? How about the fact that it's been grown in Japan for more than four centuries or that etiquette dictates how (and when) you dig in at your favorite sushi bar? And of course, the most surprising characteristic of wasabi may well be its rarity. Even if you're a bona fide sushi fiend, it's unlikely that you've actually tried the real deal, which, according to Chef Edgar Valerio of ‌Kissaki, "takes time, even years to grow." Ready to learn more? We talked to a collection of wasabi experts, and they're sharing everything you need to know about the world of wasabi.