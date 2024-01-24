Coors Light's Cryptic Pre-Super Bowl Ad, Explained

Some of the best and worst beer commercials of all time have aired during Super Bowls of the past. So, it's safe to assume that there will be some memorable beer ads during this year's game as well. While we have a few weeks to wait to see this year's Super Bowl commercials air on February 11, Coors Light has given us a very interesting — and cryptic — preview of what's to come. This year, you can ride on the Coors Light Beer Train — virtually, that is.

If you have a memory of the Coors Light Beer Train, that's because this isn't a new mode of transportation. This bullet train hit the tracks back in 2005, gracing commercials and delivering beer to thirsty, 21+ Americans in style. After spending more than a decade out of service, the Coors Light Chill Train, as it's now called, is back in action, and you can star in its big comeback commercial. Coors Light released a teaser, explaining how to get a seat on the Chill Train. Those who snag a ticket will be virtually seated on the train in a slow-motion version of the Coors Light Super Bowl ad. Yes — this means you'll be able to say, "Hey look, there's me!" to the folks at your Super Bowl party when the commercial's extended cut is released on YouTube that day.