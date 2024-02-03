Extra Flaky Maple Bacon Biscuits Recipe

Biscuits are buttery, flaky delights that taste just as good plain as they do all dressed up. This biscuit recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Kate Shungu, throws both maple syrup and bacon into the mix, resulting in a flaky biscuit that includes irresistibly sweet, salty, and savory touches. "These biscuits are a fun spin on the traditional Southern biscuit," Shungu says. Of course, she can't help but highlight the star ingredients of these biscuits, explaining, "The maple syrup adds the perfect amount of sweetness to complement the crispy bacon pieces."

If you've ever made biscuits from scratch before then you know that the secret to ultra-flaky biscuits lies in the method — one that involves rolling out the dough, folding it on top of itself, then repeating the process to create plenty of layers. This process can seem intimidating to a non-baker, but luckily, Shungu lays out the steps to yield nearly foolproof biscuits in just over an hour. Plus, you only need seven ingredients to make the bacon-maple magic happen, so these biscuits are just begging to grace your Saturday morning brunch or breakfast table.