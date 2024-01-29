Everything You Need To Know About Potato Milk

There are so many reasons one might choose an alternative to traditional cow's milk. For instance, many food specialists around the world agree that food allergies and intolerances are on the rise, though no one can quite say why (via BBC). Among the most common food allergies are an allergy to cow's milk, and this is in addition to the huge swaths of certain populations — such as African, Asian, Hispanic, and Native American/First Nations — who are already prone to lactose intolerance.

The more environmentally conscious consumers may also point to the negative effects that dairy farms can have on our air and water supplies. Despite efforts by farmers to minimize their impacts, dairy cows remain one of the largest sources of pollution.

With this in mind, it is a good thing that there are so many plant-based milk alternatives available. Your choice may depend on dietary requirements or just personal taste preferences, but soy milk, coconut milk, rice milk, hemp milk, oat milk, and milk made from just about any nut you can imagine, are also commercially available in most grocery stores and coffee shops.

But, you may be asking yourself, potato milk? How do you milk a potato? And how well does that stack up against these already tried and true milk alternatives? The answer is, in short, surprisingly well. But don't just take our word for it. Read on to join us in the weeds of what makes potato milk a pretty great plant-based milk alternative.