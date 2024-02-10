Matcha Shortbread Cookies Recipe

The distinct green hue of matcha gives it an alluring quality, whether you're choosing a pastry or a drink from a cafe. Originally from China, matcha made its way to Japan in the 12th century by way of a Zen Buddhist monk. There the powdered green tea has a long history of being prepared ceremonially. Matcha is also the focus of studies regarding its health benefits, including being high in antioxidants.Although tea has been the traditional way of consuming it, matcha is increasingly common as an ingredient in numerous recipes. If your sweet tooth is calling for a green tea-infused treat, we have just the cookie for you.

Mashed recipe developer Kate Shungu says, "These cookies are a fun spin on a classic shortbread. The matcha powder, which you can find at your local grocery store or online, gives them this gorgeous green hue." The result is vibrant and playful, and the perfect cookie to serve with tea as an afternoon snack. "They're buttery, soft, only lightly sweet, and have a little crunch from the pistachios," says Shungu. "Fans of green tea will adore these cookies." That's about all the encouragement we need!