Creamy Seafood Potato Salad Recipe

Potato salad is a pretty basic side dish, but it lends itself to being dressed up in all manner of ways. Some potato salad recipes add extra crunch with ingredients like bell peppers, chopped nuts, or potato chips; others amp up the heat with chiles or hot sauce. Some even add protein in the form of eggs, bacon, sausage, or, as in the case of this potato salad, seafood. Recipe developer Feta Topalu feels that her recipe adds "a unique twist to traditional potato salads" and describes it as having "creamy [and] savory flavors along with sweet and tangy spices."

This recipe is a fairly easy one, and Topalu assures us, "There are no special ingredients, techniques, or tricky steps." She does recommend inspecting the crab and removing any shell fragments you find, but apart from that, the only prep work you'll need to do is to boil and chop the eggs and chop the vegetables and pickles. Topalu also dices her cooked shrimp (she uses large ones) in pieces that are about ¼- to ½-inch long, although she says, "Using whole shrimp is a wonderful idea if one may want to skip the step of dicing, and they add a fun shape, too."