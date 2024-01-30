The Walmart Copycat That Mimics Texas Roadhouse's Iconic Cinnamon Butter

In an era where it feels like just thinking about going out to eat comes with a cost, restaurants that offer free bread hold a special place in many foodies' hearts. That pre-appetizer course is sometimes the best part of the meal, especially when dining at Texas Roadhouse, where a bowl of fluffy rolls made from scratch comes with a side of mouthwatering honey cinnamon butter. Still, the promise of a few complimentary rolls slathered in the steakhouse's iconic condiment isn't always enough to convince diners to venture out to their closest Texas Roadhouse or shell out their hard-earned money for the rest of its menu, which was subjected to more than one price hike in 2023.

For those who can't get their tastebuds to focus on anything other than the restaurant's signature spread, a trip to Walmart might help that craving subside until they can enjoy a night out at the chain. The retailer apparently makes a mean dupe of Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter, which TikToker @morganchompz said was "identical" to the popular eatery's. Transposed slightly in name, Walmart's Great Value cinnamon honey seasoned butter can be found in the grocer's refrigerated section, where it is available in 3.7-ounce containers.