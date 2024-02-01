You Need A Blender For Perfect Copycat McDonald's Chicken McNuggets

As there are McDonald's practically on every street corner and McNuggets are on the chain's budget menu, you probably won't need to make your own for scarcity's sake, nor will they necessarily be more budget-friendly. Still, anything you make from scratch has the advantage that you know exactly where the ingredients came from and you can also make adjustments to suit your dietary needs. The main reason for making recipe developer Susan Olayinka's copycat McDonald's chicken McNuggets, however, is for the fun and satisfaction you'll get by duplicating this fast food favorite at home.

Many chicken nugget recipes start with cutting chicken breasts into chunks before breading and frying them, but Olayinka's departs from the norm by calling for the raw chicken to be pureed in a blender. This chicken mixture is then shaped by hand into bite-sized bits, even though Olayinka admits the process "can just be a bit messy." Still, this attention to detail gives her version its verisimilitude as the finely ground chicken, once cooked, has a McNuggetlike texture that can only be achieved by using a blender.