False Facts About Salmon You Thought Were True

Salmon are renowned for their leaping prowess, savory taste, and striking red hues. Yet, myths and misconceptions have shrouded these remarkable fish and their delightful flavors. Many prevalent beliefs about salmon are more fictional than factual, particularly concerning the subtle nuances of their taste and texture, significantly influenced by their diverse environments.

Some argue that wild salmon are inherently superior, overlooking the distinct qualities of their hatchery-bred or farmed counterparts. Others mistakenly assume salmon's natural hue is always pink, and some even believe they live exclusively in the sea — ignoring their incredible freshwater journeys to spawn in their birth streams and exceptional tolerance for both salt and freshwater.

Debates in culinary circles also persist about cooking methods, health benefits, and ideal food pairings with salmon. However, these opinions often stem from exaggeration or generalization. To truly understand salmon, we must move past these alleged myths and focus on the juicy facts. There's much to uncover and numerous salmon myths to debunk, so read on. You might be surprised by what you discover about this extraordinary fish to challenge your widely held misconceptions.