Spearmint Milk: Australia's Creamy Drink That's Bursting With Flavor

It's no secret that chocolate milk just hits the spot differently. Equally as tasty and nostalgic is the classic strawberry milk and there have been many other unique flavors that have surfaced in the past. For dairy lovers, it's typical to discover new milk flavors that are dessert-adjacent, such as vanilla or even pumpkin pie-flavored milk. Outside the realm of purely sweet-tasting milk is Western Australia's spearmint milk which has a dedicated following of its own. Non-Aussies might look at the green carton and question why such a thing was brought into existence but it's apparently pretty refreshing.

The company that came up with this minty mashup is Masters and you can only find it in the state of Western Australia. It's the largest flavored milk company in the country and has been concocting its iconic dairy products for nearly a century. You can't miss the huge M slapped on every Masters milk carton when you're perusing the freezer aisles of WA stores, which reads like "mmm" when multiple cartons are lined up together. Just be sure not to confuse Masters with Big M, another flavored milk brand with basically the same logo that's owned by the same dairy company, The Bega Group.

Master's spearmint milk may seem like an anomaly, conjuring images of half-squeezed toothpaste tubes and sticks of gum. However, according to fans from Western Australia who have been enjoying it for decades, drinking spearmint-flavored milk was just as common as chocolate milk brands.