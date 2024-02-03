The French Restaurant Alex Guarnaschelli Will Never Forget

Back in those dear old days of pre-pandemic yore, Business Insider interviewed a number of food world celebrities about their all-time favorite meals. While a few of them picked down-to-earth experiences such as chicken and rice from an NYC street vendor or a thin-crust pie from a Chicagoland pizzeria, most, unsurprisingly, opted for high-end eateries, especially ones that require investing in airfare to Europe. Alex Guarnaschelli was among the latter as she gushed about a restaurant in Nice, France.

Guarnaschelli ordered the pesto pasta at La Merenda, calling it "an ethereal meal that changed my life," although she did not really explain how. Nor did she supply much in the way of detail about the pasta itself, other than to emote about how it brought a tear to her eye because, in her words, "It was that good. And so simple." Which is nice, but a few more details about the ingredients or preparation would be helpful if we want to picture the dish for ourselves. The one thing she did describe, however, is what seems to be a fairly unusual method of serving since she was apparently served a plate of pesto and then the hot pasta was dropped on top of it. Whether the server or diner is supposed to stir the two together, or whether the dish is meant to be eaten in that stratified state, is another thing that Guarnaschelli did not disclose.