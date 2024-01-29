How Long Does Cottage Cheese Last After Opening It?

Cottage cheese is a polarizing food. Some people love it, while others can't stand the taste or texture. It's similar to ricotta cheese with its thick mouthfeel, but cottage cheese consists of curd lumps — fats and proteins from the cow's milk — that haven't been fully strained from the liquid whey.

Cottage cheese has grown in popularity because of its nutritional profile and reported health benefits. According to the Cleveland Clinic, it's a nutrient-dense protein option that's low in fat compared to other dairy-based cheeses. This has led many on social media to create recipes like cottage cheese cookie dough and cottage cheese ice cream. However, since cottage cheese is seen as a soft cheese, it won't last as long in the fridge as hard cheeses like jack or cheddar.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service provides guidelines for consumption based on freshness and quality, noting that unopened cottage cheese that's refrigerated is safe up to two weeks after purchase. However, if the container has been opened, it will only last for one week in the fridge. While many cheeses can be frozen to extend their longevity, this technique doesn't work well for cottage cheese or other cheeses that are high in moisture because the liquid tends to freeze.