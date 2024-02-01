Caipiroska Vs Caipirinha: What's The Difference Between These Cocktails?

The caipirinha, Brazil's national drink, is a summer favorite known for its refreshing, sweet-but-sour kick. For a tipple that's been around as long as this one has (historians largely settle between the 19th and early 20th centuries), it comes as no surprise that creative folks have come up with variants over time.

One such twist is the caipiroska, which has enjoyed increasing popularity in recent years. The two drinks are remarkably similar, both in name and listed ingredients. Based on a side-by-side comparison, you wouldn't be blamed for not being able to tell the difference until you tasted them both. In fact, there is only one ingredient that is different between the caipirinha and the caipiroska. The caipiroska's alternative name, the caipivodka, might just give you a clue as to what that ingredient is. In case you're still not quite sure where we're going with this, the key difference is vodka.