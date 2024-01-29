It's Official! McDonald's Old Burger Recipe Is No More

With an April 2023 press release hinting that a new burger recipe would be hitting the U.S. soon, McDonald's promised that changes were coming in 2024. After a successful rollout in Australia, Canada, and Belgium, it was tested in a select few West Coast locations, apparently seeing enough positive reactions that it's now available nationwide. Looking at the changes, it certainly seems that McDonald's is committed to making necessary changes to win the burger war, applying simple but effective upgrades to the way they stack up our fast food favorites.

Among the changes the fast food giant is bringing are the addition of softer buns, meltier cheese, and more signature special sauce on the iconic Big Mac. The patties are also promised to be juicier, owing to the inclusion of white onions during grilling. McDonald's Senior Director of Culinary Innovation for the U.S., chef Chad Schaer, describes their new burgers as "more flavorful than ever."