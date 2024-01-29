What Is The Shelf Life Of Opened Heavy Cream?

It's always a bummer when food goes to waste. Tossing out moldy mushrooms or heads of lettuce past their prime no doubt leaves a bad taste in your mouth. Because of the hefty toll animal products take on the planet, it can feel even worse to throw out spoiled ground beef or a half-full carton of milk. Where heavy cream is concerned, however, you might be able to keep it open in the fridge a little longer than you expected.

While the USDA recommends only storing milk in the fridge for up to a week, pasteurized heavy cream can remain fresh for 10 days, per FoodSafety.gov. That shelf life extends even further when you're dealing with ultra-pasteurized heavy cream, which is what you typically find in the grocery store. Different from pasteurized cream, which has been heated to 161 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 seconds before being chilled, the ultra-pasteurized variety is heated to 280 degrees for two seconds. According to FoodSafety.gov's information regarding ultra-pasteurized whipping cream, which contains slightly less fat than heavy cream but is otherwise the same product, this simple alteration enables your cream to stay open in the fridge for up to a month.