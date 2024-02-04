Loaded Cheesy Sweet Potato Tots Recipe

Tater tots, a one-time elementary school cafeteria staple, are now the kind of thing you might find on the appetizer menu at a trendy restaurant. The loaded tots in recipe developer Kate Shungu's recipe, however, are the sweet potato kind, which means that they offer more potassium and vitamin A and have a lower glycemic index than tater tots made with paler potatoes.

Shungu calls her loaded cheesy sweet potato tots recipe "a great way to jazz up sweet potato tots and turn them into something restaurant-worthy." She goes on to say, "I love all the contrasting textures in this dish," since the oven-baked tots (she starts with a bag of the frozen kind) get crispy on the outside while remaining soft inside. The toppings also present a range of flavors and consistencies, encompassing what Shungu describes as "creamy cheese sauce, crisp bacon, crunchy peppers, green onions, and soft pimentos."