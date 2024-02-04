Big Changes Are Coming To Aldi In 2024

German discount supermarket chain Aldi has been quietly lurking in the U.S. for quite some time now, even if it only earnestly set out on its American conquest campaign back in 2013. Now boasting over 2,000 stores across the nation, this bargain hunter's paradise is looking to the future — and to how it can continue its truly impressive growth by bringing about some vital changes in 2024 and beyond.

Varying from business acquisitions to store openings to implementing sustainability measures to expanding further into the plant-based market, Aldi has big plans for 2024. Customers are already seeing the results of some of these, with plastic bags being successfully eliminated from all U.S. stores in a major environmental change for the chain and new locations opening up in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, and Visalia, California. By the end of 2024, shoppers could be looking at a bigger and better — yet still affordable — Aldi.