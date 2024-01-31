The Chita Rivera Restaurant You (Probably) Forgot About

In certain circles, Chita Rivera is the stuff of legend. Best known for portraying Anita in "West Side Story" and Velma Kelly in "Chicago," the Tony-winning Broadway star could sing, dance, and act in equal measure. Rivera, who died on January 30 at the age of 91, is remembered by performance historian Brian Herrer as "a performer, through and through," per NBC News. But for a brief time, Rivera was also a pretty successful restaurant owner.

After suffering a dozen leg fractures during a car accident in 1988, Rivera not only recovered but opened a restaurant in partnership with sensational crime novelist Daniel Simone. Chita's, the fun-dining eatery bearing Rivera's name, was located on 42nd Street, smack in the middle of the Broadway Theater District. A 1988 restaurant review published by the New York Times made the place sound kitschy and captivating. The restaurant had a "black and white tile floor, fuchsia walls, leopard-skin banquettes, fake palm trees and framed photos of Miss Rivera in various high-stepping poses," the review read. Its showy decor and prime location positioned Chita's as the perfect place for theater fans to grab a post-show bite.