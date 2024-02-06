The Expert-Approved Upgrade To Make Your Fettuccine Alfredo Restaurant-Worthy

When it comes to Italian cuisine, there are two distinct camps. Italian food (emanating from the motherland herself) tends to rely on simple techniques and fresh ingredients, whereas American-Italian food often reflects a more creative and playful approach. In relation to fettuccine Alfredo, however, there's no need for showy alterations. According to Danny Freeman, author of "Danny Loves Pasta", the secret to the perfect fettuccine Alfredo recipe lies in the cheese.

Because fettuccine Alfredo is far more popular in the U.S. than it is in Italy, many assume the dish is an American-Italian creation. Yet in an exclusive interview with Mashed, Freeman explained that the dish was actually born in Italy – however, the recipe was much more straightforward than the one employed by most American-Italian eateries today.

"When fettuccine Alfredo was invented in Rome over 100 years ago it was made with just butter and parmesan cheese," Freeman explained. "So selecting high-quality ingredients is very important." Because the cheese acts as the dish's main flavoring agent, you don't want to use just any old Parmesan cheese. When aiming to make a truly restaurant-worthy fettuccine Alfredo, Freeman says, "Make sure you buy cheese labeled Parmigiano-Reggiano, not simply Parmesan."