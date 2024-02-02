Yes, There Is A Correct Way To Fold Your Napkin At A Fancy Restaurant

In the third season episode of Nickelodeon's "Spongebob Squarepants," entitled "Squilliam Returns," Spongebob transforms into the perfect high-end waiter by clearing his mind of literally everything except for fine dining and breathing. Unfortunately for us non-animated, non-porous humans, our brains don't have quite the same ability to dump unnecessary knowledge when dining at a five-star restaurant, leaving us all at risk of committing a faux pas during a fancy meal.

Sure, you'll probably remember to keep your elbows off the table and avoid talking with your mouth full, but will you recall the drinking rule before taking a sip or how you're supposed to fold your napkin? Even though it sounds like one of those fine dining rules that make absolutely no sense, there is a correct way.

First things first. When dining high-end, you should place your napkin in your lap immediately upon sitting down. Ensuring that the cloth is below the table, fold it in half with the crease facing towards you and lay it across your legs with the fold at your waist. Then, as you use the napkin throughout your meal, you want to dab rather than wipe to ensure you don't smudge anything across your face.