February Aldi Finds That Your Valentine Dinner Date Will Adore
The month of love has officially arrived, and no matter what February has in store for you, Aldi probably has something to help you out. There were plenty of January Aldi finds that had shoppers feeling romantic, from Valentine's Day candles to heart-shaped everything. So now that Valentine's Day is right around the corner, it's really no surprise that the popular grocery chain has more thematically appropriate treats available for its loyal shoppers.
From flowers to the perfect meal, February's Aldi finds offer plenty of options for how to celebrate this month. Whether you'll be having the perfect Valentine's Day date at home, celebrating one of the holiday's beloved offshoots like Galentine's Day or Palentine's Day with friends, or you just want to get cozy on the couch with the perfect scented candle during this chilly month, Aldi wants you to put a shopping trip on your calendar. These are some fresh February Aldi finds to help you feel the love all month long.
Valentine's Day 12 Stem Rose Bouquet
No Valentine's Day gift is quite as perfect for saying "I love you" as a dozen red roses. If you'd like to get this classic symbol of love to show someone you care, or if you just want to brighten up your kitchen table, you can grab a bouquet for $9.99 starting February 11.
French Garden Strawberry & Hibiscus Wine Cocktail
For the perfect Valentine's Day toast, most people will pour a glass of wine or a champagne flute full of bubbly. But why not opt for a more refreshing twist on the classic beverage this year? Starting on February 14, you can grab a bottle of French Garden's Strawberry & Hibiscus Wine Cocktail for $7.99.
Huntington Home 14oz Candle
If you prefer to smell rather than drink your wine, Huntington Home's 14-ounce "More Champagne Please" candle might just be for you. Starting on February 14, you can fill your home with this celebratory scent for $4.49. Three other scents — "Just Roll With It," "I Donut Care," and "Bohemian Raspberry" — will also be available for the same price.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Pizza
If you believe that nothing represents love quite like pizza, you're definitely not alone. Why not celebrate Valentine's Day at home this year with a meal that costs just $5? Starting on February 14, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen White Spinach Pizza will be available for $4.99. This garlicky, thin-crust pizza can be popped in the oven for the perfect romantic dinner.
Premium Valentine's Day Bouquet
Are you looking for flowers to gift your special someone that are festive but more unique than red roses? Starting on February 11, you can get a fresh bouquet of mixed flowers. The bouquets come in an assortment of colors with two different signs to choose from: "Love" or "Perfect Match." You can get it for $14.99.