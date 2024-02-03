Add Nuts To French Toast Casserole For The Crunchy Texture It Needs

French toast is the ultimate sweet breakfast. Thick-cut, fluffy brioche soaked in eggs and cinnamon feels more upscale than typical fare like pancakes and waffles. Yet this deluxe morning treat can easily be turned into a casserole, which is a great way to feed a large group of people if necessary. Mashed recipe developer Jaime Bachtell-Shelbert turns French toast into a simple casserole by putting cubed bread in a baking dish and pouring a milk-and-egg mixture over top to soak into the bread as it bakes. As a bonus, this version is even easier to make than standard French toast because there's no need to attend to a pan or flip individual pieces of bread.

Bachtell-Shelbert told Mashed that her favorite part of this dish is "the ease of prep," but another standout element is its inclusion of crunchy nuts. Her simple French toast casserole recipe is keen on including either walnuts or pecans to the plush, spongy bread for textural variation. There's no need to overwhelm this recipe with crunchy nuts, though — just a small amount, either whole or roughly chopped, can add a layer of complexity to the breakfast dish.