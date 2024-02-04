The Spices Snoop Dogg Uses For His Billionaire Bacon

When America's unexpected sweetheart and critically acclaimed rapper dropped a cookbook instead of a new album, we were thrilled to get some insight into Snoop's recipes and cooking style. Some of the recipes in "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen," are a bit meh (check out Mashed's review of Snoop's cookbook) and there's been some doubt about how much Snoop actually contributed to the writing of the book. One recipe is worth the price of the book alone, however; Billionaire's Bacon.

Billionaire's Bacon is basically crispy roasted bacon that's been candied in brown sugar and spices. If that sounds a bit indulgent, it absolutely is. In the blurb above the recipe, this dish is said to be ideal for "when you on some real player sh** and ain't got time for that regular swine." The cloying sweetness of the brown sugar is balanced out with two piquant spices: red pepper flakes and ground black pepper. When paired with the molasses and sugar, the salt and fat in the bacon make for a truly delectable combination.