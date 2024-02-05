Why Paula Deen Doesn't Consider Herself A Chef

Just because someone's famous for cooking doesn't necessarily mean they're a chef. At least, that's how world-renowned Southern food celebrity Paula Deen feels. She talks about why and expands on her background in an exclusive interview with Mashed.

Deen discusses her time as a judge on "MasterChef," noting some of her reluctance to criticize home cooks on the show is because she essentially considers herself one of them. She notes she's never received any formal training, having learned her cooking skills in her "grandmother Paula's kitchen."

There's no doubt Deen has had a unique path to celebrity status in the food world. She started making lunches for office workers out of her home kitchen in the late 1980s before taking over a small hotel restaurant in Savannah, Georgia. She opened her own eatery, The Lady and Sons, a few years later. Soon after, the restaurant's popularity led to a cookbook and national media opportunities.