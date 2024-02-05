The Symbolism Behind Egg Rolls During The Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year is a 15-day celebration commemorating the end of winter and the arrival of spring. Its origins lie in China, though many cultures throughout Asia, like those in South Korea and Vietnam, partake in the celebration. This year, 2024, is the Year of the Dragon, which can signal good fortune and prosperity. Several practices are traditional for the Lunar New Year, including decorating windows with red paper and exchanging gifts, but the most delicious of these traditions is the New Year's food. For the celebratory feast, families come together to reconnect and enjoy traditional dishes like dumplings, steamed whole fish, and sticky rice balls.

One of the more symbolic foods that people enjoy during the Lunar New Year is egg rolls. Their golden-brown exterior resembles that of a gold bar, bringing about wealth and prosperity in the new year. Despite this opulent symbolism, egg rolls are fairly simple to make and quick to assemble. Chinese egg rolls are traditionally made with pork and veggies like cabbage that are stuffed inside a wrapper and deep-fried until crispy.