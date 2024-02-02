SodaStream Mountain Dew Review: Original Falls Flat, But Diet And Zero Work Well

SodaStream revolutionized the home soft drink industry with its fizzing machines that make it easy to add carbonated sparkle to your beverage situation. The fact that you can find syrups that replicate your favorite brand-name sodas is a bonus that lets you control the sweetness while making your soda money go further than buying bottles and cans. So imagine how Mountain Dew fans will feel knowing their favorite drink has become the latest SodaStream syrup sensation. Concocting a custom-carbonated version of Mountain Dew is now as easy as blasting a bottle of water with as much fizz as you favor and adding a capful of Mountain Dew magic. And it's not just the original version you can experiment with; there are also Diet Mountain Dew and Mountain Dew Zero Sugar available for SodaStream users to enjoy.

How does the groovy, juice-tinged tingle of canned and bottled Mountain Dew translate to a home syrup mix? Is it possible to capture the classic essence when you're in full control of the bubbles and the flavor concentration? We rounded up the full mountain range of SodaStream syrups that are currently available to put that to the test with our very own taste buds.