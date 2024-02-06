Add Chocolate Chips To Pumpkin Cookies For The Coziest Treat Imaginable

While pumpkin-flavored treats are a fall staple, some recipes are worth making all year round, and pumpkin cookies certainly fit this bill. Mashed recipe developer Jessica Morone's soft and chewy pumpkin cookie recipe uses canned pumpkin puree to give these treats their signature texture, while autumnal spices like cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and cloves provide those festive, cozy vibes.

You can make your pumpkin cookies crispier by baking them without chilling the dough first, but even if you do, the flavors will still be nostalgically familiar. Of course, after a few batches, it's fun to experiment by adding new items into the mix. Fortunately, pumpkin cookie dough is the perfect base for mix-ins like nuts, seeds, or even chocolate, which can give those classic flavors an updated twist.

Pumpkin and chocolate work surprisingly well together, and adding semi-sweet or milk chocolate chips is an easy way to create a new recipe and flavor profile from a tried-and-true staple. On a Reddit post inquiring about pumpkin-chocolate pairings, many commenters raved about the flavor combo in cookies, with one calling them "very good." Another user claimed their mother baked the treat yearly, and they referred to the pumpkin chocolate chip cookies as "very soft and wonderful!" As with most recipe changes, however, any new flavor profile may be an acquired taste.