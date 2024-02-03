What Reba McEntire Really Eats In A Day

Country music star Reba McEntire released her very first single in 1976, and music has never been the same. Her powerful and distinct voice has blared from our television sets to the radios in our cars for over 40 years, bringing in countless fans worldwide, a slew of musical awards, and a title as "The Queen of Country." While there's no denying that the red-headed singer is an absolute titan in the music world, Reba has also had a notable career in the film and TV industry. From voice acting to starring and supporting roles to becoming a reality television star most recently on "The Voice," it often feels like Reba McEntire is everywhere.

She hardly seems to have slowed down as far as her raging career, and we can't help but wonder ... how does she do it? How does she stay healthy and energetic enough to appear so regularly and glamorously in front of her multitude of fans? Considering what you put into your body plays such a major role in your overall health, we have to ask ourselves: What has Reba been eating all these years while dominating the entertainment industry? We did a little digging on the celebrated country singer to find out. Here's what Reba McEntire really eats in a day.