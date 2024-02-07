When It Comes To Beer, Does The Bottle Color Actually Matter? We Asked A Brewer

When you take that first sip of ice-cold beer out of a glass bottle, what's the first thing you notice? Is it as refreshingly crisp as you'd imagined? Does it have a bit of an odor or tang? Now, take note of the color of the glass. Is it brown? Green? Clear? Turns out, this is all done by design — and we're not just talking about aesthetics for marketing purposes. The impact the bottle's color has on the taste of beer is deeply rooted in science. Jeff Tyler, co-owner and head brewer of Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen in Greenwood Village, Colorado, sheds some light (pun very much intended) on the significance of bottle color, particularly when it comes to preserving the quality of the malty beverage.

Light, especially in the ultraviolet (UV) spectrum, can initiate chemical reactions in beer that lead to undesirable changes in its flavor and fragrance. Brown bottles have been a traditional choice for beer packaging, and according to Tyler, they remain a practical, reliable option. "Brown bottles are not bad, and if the beer that I'm looking for happens to only be in a brown bottle, it's not going to stop me from buying it," he explains. The primary reason behind this preference lies in brown's ability to restrict a substantial portion of the harmful wavelengths of light. Brown bottles act as a natural barrier against these detrimental effects, providing a level of protection that helps maintain the beer's freshness.