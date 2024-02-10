Where Was The Sazerac Cocktail Invented?

The Sazerac. It's been called "America's first cocktail." This sophisticated piece of mixology has been a part of the nation's drinking culture for more than 150 years, and while you can find it on the menu at many cocktail bars around the country, there's no place where it's more prevalent and beloved than its hometown of New Orleans.

The Sazerac was popularized in the mid-1800s at the Sazerac Coffee House in the Big Easy's French Quarter, located on Exchange Alley, just off Canal Street and not far from the modern Sazerac House Museum, which offers cocktail tours, exhibits, and events related to its namesake cocktail. The establishment took its name from the then-popular Sazerac de Forge et Fils cognac, which was a key ingredient in early versions of the cocktail. The original Sazerac House closed sometime after the turn of the 20th century, though the name and brand live on today.