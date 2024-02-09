We Couldn't Help But Wonder: Can You Drink Coffee With Invisalign?

For those looking to straighten their teeth without traditional metal braces, clear dental aligners like those produced by Invisalign can be a lifesaver. These items do, however, come with a few eating and drinking restrictions that are distinct from those associated with old-school braces. As such, many folks wonder whether they can enjoy their morning cup of coffee or afternoon pick-me-up without removing their aligners. Unfortunately, the answer isn't as simple as yes or no.

Generally, most orthodontists recommend only drinking cool or cold water while wearing your Invisalign aligners. For foods or drinks beyond this, you should typically take them out. Others, however, say you can drink coffee while wearing Invisalign, as long as you take precautions to protect them.

First, you'll need to skip the steaming cup of fresh coffee, as hot liquids can warp the aligners, thus harming the straightening process. Opt for iced coffee, or at least let your regular cup cool down to a lukewarm temperature before you take a sip. Additionally, you'll want to remove your aligners and rinse your mouth out after your coffee. Be sure to clean your aligners, too, as this will help prevent staining from the coffee or buildup from sugar or other substances on the exterior.