How Long Is Champagne Good For After Opening The Bottle?

Any carbonated beverage will lose its bubbles once exposed to air. As anyone who's ever screwed the top back on a soda bottle knows, even re-capping the drink will only slow the process, not prevent it. Once the seal's been breached, you can't put the genie (or the bubbles) back in the bottle. Now, this may not be a big deal when you're talking about a soft drink that costs a buck or two, but when you've dropped serious coin on an expensive bottle of capital-c Champagne, you'll want to get the most bang (and bubbles) for your big bucks.

Wine industry professionals all seem to have different ideas about how long it takes for Champagne (or other sparkling wines) to go flat. The more optimistic ones will give a window of up to five days for wine stored in the refrigerator, although they note that it will not taste quite the same on day five as it did on the day you opened it. Some, however, feel that you absolutely must finish up the bottle within hours of popping the cork. Still other experts feel that factors like the age of the Champagne and how much pressure was originally inside the bottle will affect its longevity to the point where it's likely to vary from bottle to bottle.