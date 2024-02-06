Coors Light Shades Corona In Super Bowl 2024 Chill Train Ad

The biggest TV event of last year, Super Bowl LVII, was the third most-watched TV broadcast ever, with around 113 million viewers on average. Millions of viewers are expected to tune in this year as well, and, along with the big game, they will see Coors shading Corona in its 2024 ad. The beer wars have officially begun.

The ad features LL Cool J whizzing through the mountains to the city in the Coors Light Chill Train. The silver locomotive speeds through the countryside, kicking up snow and ice in its wake and, as if by magic, leaving bemused spectators with cans of Coors Light. At one point, the train barrels across a beach where a couple enjoys a sunny day. The force of the Chill Train knocks over their beers (Coronas, we presume), leaving them with cans of cold Coors Light — and a lot of snow on their faces. With this new commercial, Coors Light effectively roasts Corona's classic "Find Your Beach" campaign. We wonder if applying beer to the affected area will soothe that burn.