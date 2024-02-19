Spicy Kimchi Pasta Recipe

The perfect fusion of Korean and Italian cuisines, this kimchi pasta recipe is filled with the tangy and spicy flavors of fermented kimchi and gochujang paste. Recipe developer Annabelle Randles gives this dish an extra rich and smooth texture by adding heavy cream and Parmesan cheese. To make this recipe vegan, simply use egg-free pasta and swap the kimchi, cream, and cheese for plant-based alternatives. You can adjust the spiciness by altering the amount of gochujang paste.

Perfect for busy weekday dinners, this recipe comes together in under 20 minutes. As flavors will have more time to develop, leftovers of this kimchi pasta are just as delicious — if not more so — than a fresh serving.

You'll start by cooking the pasta, and to speed things up, Randles recommends preparing the creamy kimchi sauce while the pasta is cooking. This way you can have a spicy, creamy, subtly tangy meal on the dinner table in record speed.